The Peruvian Kimberly García celebrates her victory in the 35 kilometers. Etienne Laurent (EFE)

Kimberly García is the standard bearer of a sport that in Peru is still a mystery: athletic walking. The 29-year-old Huancaína, who grew up in the Andes of the central highlands, where oxygen is scarce, achieved a milestone last weekend in Europe. In the 35 kilometer race, in Slovakia, she achieved a time of 2 hours 37 minutes 44 seconds. A historical mark that World Athletics, the institution that governs athletics, considers a new world record.

“This record is for my dear Peru, which is not having a very good time with the latest natural disasters. I hope, in some way, to get a little smile from everyone, ”Kimberly García wrote on her social networks after her success and alluding to the floods that have hit the north coast of the country.

His moment of glory is a prize for a career that is not exempt from falls. In 2016, he left the sport for a few months after reaching 14th place in the Rio Olympics. It was his way of protesting that he did not receive state or private support to compete in the elite. He returned in style at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games, where he won the silver medal, but collapsed in Tokyo 2020 after not being able to finish the competitions.

As he has recounted on more than one occasion, then he went into a picture of depression. She thought about going back to her unfinished studies in administration and getting away from the tracks. But the support of her family, added to the psychological support she has had since then, and the advice of her coach, the Ecuadorian Andrés Chocho, have led Kimberly García to the top of her sport. She has gone from cheerleader to favorite. “I didn’t want to leave my room. I could not sleep. She closed her eyes and thought about what had happened. I wanted to give up. But today I can say that I am happy ”, she commented.

The athlete with the bearing of a ballet dancer started walking at the age of five at the invitation of a cousin. That branch of athletics that challenges its participants to walk quickly, in an upright position, with one leg always in contact with the ground, and moving their hips for several kilometers. A discipline entered the games for the first time for women at Barcelona 1992.

Her parents, José Antonio and Gabriela, who are dedicated to clothing, have been by her side whenever she has needed them. That is why he tattooed the phrase on one of his forearms: Family, where life begins and love never ends. It is common to see Kimberly much of the year, in the vicinity of the Mariscal Castilla de Huancayo stadium. And behind her, following her rhythm, hers, her dogs Chanel and Chanela.

The walker who received sports laurels last year and was nominated by World Athletics as the Best Female Athlete of 2022 follows the path that has been traced and that no longer seems so unattainable: Olympic gold. An event for a country that only has a single gold medal in its checkered history at the Olympic Games. Only the shooter Edwin Vásquez was champion in the free pistol modality in London 1948. “As a child I dreamed of being a world champion and I achieved it; now I dream of being an Olympic champion”, she affirms. In the last week of April, Kimberly García will look for the minimum mark in Poland to qualify for Paris 2024. Start the dream.

