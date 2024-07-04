The model, singer and influencer Kimberly Flores, wife of singer Eduin Luna, was admitted to a clinic, because she required emergency surgery due to gallbladder problems.
Through Instagram, Kimberly Flores, who participated in the Telemundo reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, explains that her organ was quite swollen and after being examined, the doctors told her that she required surgery.
“It was close to exploding, I don’t know if you say it exploded, bursting. They managed to remove it in time. It would have been worse if they hadn’t removed it,” he says. Kimberly Floressinger of ‘Triple Ha Ha Ha’.
And about the operation, Kimberly Flores, wife of Eduin Luna, gang leader The Trakalosa of MonterreyAdd:
“They made some small incisions and removed what was no longer working. Now, I need to be very careful.”
Fortunately Kimberly Flores is already home, She is recovering well and will remain that way for a few days until the doctors discharge her completely.
Days ago, Kimberly Flores He also had to go to the hospital, because they detected stones in his gallbladder, then he made public that he did not need an operation, only care, but at the last minute the first thing happened, inevitably.
