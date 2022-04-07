Mexico.- The influencer Kimberly Flores has surprised all her followers by daring to perform one of the most popular challenges on social networks. It is the famous passage of Anitta with your themeWrap‘, which is at the top of TikTok trends.

The former participant of La Casa de los Famosos, a Telemundo reality show, went to her Instagram profile to post a video in which she boasts an impactful physique doing the Brazilian’s famous viral dance.

In the short video, Kim appears in military pants of a range of colors such as yellow, pink and orange, black boots, a top of the same color and colored braids, achieving more than 74 thousand reproductions.

Kimberly Flores delighted everyone by doing Anitta’s famous step, crouching down, throwing herself on the floor and moving her buttocks from side to side, unleashing all kinds of comments.

“So much so that they asked me that here it is, it made me laugh a lot to do it,” shared the Guatemalan model, wife of singer Edwin Luna. “This Kim”, “I waited a lot for this video”, “It was your turn”, “Show them how to do it”, could be read among the comments.

Kimberly Flores continues to be the sensation of social networksdespite the hatred and criticism that he unleashed at some point in the beginning of his career, many have already taken a liking to him and let him know with messages of support.

