A few days ago it was said that Kimberly Flores would have been unfaithful to edwin luna with Roberto Romano when they were in The House of the Famous from Telemundo, but now Ferka, who is a friend of the soap opera actor, confessed that the actor would have told him that something else happened between him and the model.

As expected, this gossip, which emerged a few years ago, gained strength again, so many wonder what you think Kimberly Flores Faced with this scandal, as expected, the famous woman along with edwin luna shared a video on TikTok where they make fun of gossip.

If you take a look, you can see how Kimberly Flores appears dancing with Edwin Luna and as the title of her video: Always together it hurts whoever hurts”, which sparked more anger among the haters who reminded her of the supposed past she had with Roberto Romano.

“Even if it hurts, what was said in the house of celebrities was the pure truth”, “Not if whoever hurts there is always a break for a stranger”, “Gossip immediately makes you uncomfortable outside… what a mop is the house of the celebrities of this year”, “But it must be difficult even if they appear everything is fine, I hope they can overcome. Why were they strong images. And also what I confirm”, they write to Ferka.

It is worth mentioning that Kimberly Flores, despite these scandals, she continued to work on various projects, the most recent was the one she carried out in Rica Famosa Latina, where she devastated her tremendous personality, although she also made some enemies in reality.

