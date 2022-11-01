Mexico. The model Kimberly Flores, wife of the singer Edwin Luna, reveals intimate details of her with him, this in the reality show Rica, famous latina.

Kimberly says that Edwin Luna is “very intense and does not let her sleep”, Well, he often wants to be intimate with her and he doesn’t like her to get out of bed either.

The conversation takes place when Kimberly is doing her makeup and her makeup artist asks her to help hide the dark circles under her eyes, because “her husband didn’t let her sleep…”.

In Rich, Famous, Latina, Kimberly Flores has told several things about her life in marriage with the singer of La Trakalosa de Monterrey, whom she says she loves and defines him as the perfect man.

In addition, Flores, originally from Guatemalaassures that her husband’s vigor is at a hundred and that she is fascinated that he behaves like a “teenager in full puberty and that he has no time to stop”.

Kimberly has participated in other television projects such as the reality show La casa de los celebrities, on Telemundo.

Kimberly Flores and Eduin Luna recently celebrated three years of marriagelet us remember that his great wedding was celebrated in Monterey, Nuevo León, and personalities from the entertainment world in Mexico attended, among them the singer Luis Ángel “El Flaco”, Gomita and Poncho Arocha.