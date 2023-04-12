Being the mother of a son with some condition that makes it a little more special than usual it is not an easy task, much less if you are a public figure that many people are aware of. In this sense, the influencer and businesswoman Kimberly Flores, wife of the regional Mexican singer Edwin Luna decided to raise your voice on behalf of his eldest son elian and defend your style preferences from criticism and scrutiny from users of social networks.

It turns out that on Tuesday, April 11, the Guatemalan influencer was sharing regular stories on Instagram about her busy day. Among those short videos, he included one of her eldest son Elian’s visit to a beauty salon to have a new cut.

However, apparently the publication unleashed mocking or critical comments towards the teenager, which inflamed his mother who decided to demand respect for her style preferences and explain how the condition that he has makes him hold true habits very difficult to change.

And well, he made a small change in look, but he (Elián) wants his chinos not to fall off and now he’s going to have to start combing his hair like that,” Kimberly said while we showed the new cut of his offspring.

In this regard, the adolescent responds positively and adds a comment in which he says the following.

Yes, now no one is going to recognize me… I’m going to cut it like every month,” said Elián.

However, the calm is history apparently unleashed unflattering or kind comments towards Kimberly’s son, who in a following publication decided to respond and claim respect towards your offspring.

I only ask you respect for my son please. He has his style and I respect what he makes him happy, “Flores wrote about a video to later explain a little more about what happened.

And it is that apparently Instagram users began to make negative comments about the cut and style of his son shown in the previous story. What unleashed that the famous had to explain how it is very difficult to be able to change a routine or taste to a minor has Asperger’s.

I am going to answer this only today, because they have put it on me a lot. Elián normally doesn’t like getting his hair cut, he doesn’t like makeovers, he doesn’t like getting treatments. He is a 17-year-old boy who also makes his decisions. No matter how much I beg him to do it one way, he chooses even the way to dress, and we do fight for that, “he explained initially.

The style that Elián, son of Kimberly Flores, usually wears/ Photo: Instagram @kenanelian

Later, he emphasized the condition that his son has, which is Asperger’s, which also makes it difficult to modify certain behaviors.

Remember that he also has Asperger’s and so they are very much in their decisions. He really likes the 80s, everything that has to do with music and styles, so he likes all that 80s style to dress. He only dresses in black and white, he doesn’t like figures on shirts, or clothes in other colors, that’s why he has a style,” he commented.

Regarding why on this occasion Elian allowed his hair to be cut, his mother points out that the day before there was an accident and he cut his hair, for which he had to fix it.

Yesterday there was an accident and he cut his hair. We had to fix it today, but he’s going to let it grow anyway, because it’s his style. That’s why I ask you to please respect it,” concluded Kimberly Flores.

This is how he explained how the routine is with a teenager with Asperger’s and how despite criticism from users on social networks or even though his mother wanted it, his style and decisions cannot be changed as lightly as It is believed.

It should be remembered that it is not the first time that the influencer from Guatemala has spoken about this condition that her eldest son has, nor the first in which she exposes the importance of knowing how her behavior and way of thinking works.