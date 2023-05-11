Kimberly Flores 34-year-old, had a bad time, since one of the veneers on her teeth fell out, so she had to immediately go to the dentist to have one put on, but something that netizens noticed is that she looked annoyed taking out his anger on the receptionist.

And it is that Edwin Luna’s wife appears arriving at the dentist with her hand over her mouth, they assure that the lack of the veneer is too noticeable, that is why she wants to be seen quickly, but the receptionist asks her name to check if she has an appointment with something that bothers Kimberly Flores.

If you check the video you can see the Guatemalan model tell her name in a somewhat annoying way, for which many criticized her for that attitude, while others could understand her anger at not having a veneer, which could be seen from far away as she mentioned it.

“Kimberly Flores said how you won’t know me my heaven hahahahaha”, “The very educated girl, her name says Kimberly Flores! Like you don’t see me or that I’m the famous one”, “They didn’t take long in caring for her, what bothered her is that they did not know her”, “She believes that with her name she should paralyze the universe Just should not all happen the same”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the businesswoman also became more popular after having seen her on several reality shows, one of them was undoubtedly at La Casa de Los Famosos and Rica Famosa Latina, where many learned more about her personality.