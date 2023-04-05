Chapter 191 of “At the bottom there is room“was filled with intense and dramatic moments for fan-favorite characters after the revelation of Kimberly’s fake pregnancy. Jimmy couldn’t forgive her, as he lost the love of his life, Alessia, who got married and even decided to drop out of school. to support his son.

The Gonzales family felt humiliated after the news of the deception and they threw “Tokyo de Lince” and his mother out into the street. “Get out of my house!” Charito exclaimed, fed up with Dalila’s threats. However, this event was not the strongest of the episode.

Kimberly and Dalila got into a heated altercation that ended in several claims. As if the mother-daughter relationship wasn’t complicated, now it’s ended up falling apart. “I’ve died for you,” Lucecita Ceballos’s character told her, sparking the fight.

Jimmy’s ex-partner burst into tears, but did not remain silent: “I’m fed up with your tricky advice to make men fall (…) I’m going to get everything I want with my effort (…) You’re the one that’s sad. My grandmother taught you that your only talent is your body and that you will only become someone by hanging on to a man.”

Kimberly is making waves on “AFHS.” Photo: composition LR/ América TV

“AFHS”: what time and where to watch the series?

“In the background there is a place 10” can be seen LIVE byamerica television. You only have to tune in to the national production from Monday to Friday. You can also access the broadcast of the program live through the webhttps://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/or through the América TVGO app.

As for the release time, we leave you the schedule for Peru and other countries to see “AFHS” live:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

