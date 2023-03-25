Kimberly wanted to do her thing in “At the bottom there is room”! Charito returned to the América TV series, but was surprised that Jimmy impregnated her ex-girlfriend, so now she is staying at the Gonzales’ house. So, in the middle of the night, Dalila’s daughter and Eva’s granddaughter tried to take the opportunity to get into Jimmy’s bed and celebrate, in her own way, their wedding night that they didn’t have in the middle of all the drama. However, not everything went as expected. What happened between the two?

What happened between Jimmy and Kimberly?

As fans of “AFHS” know, Kimberly’s pregnancy is fake, so soon the young woman will have to find a solution to start looking pregnant. For this reason, Dalila’s daughter tried to get into Jimmy’s bed to be intimate.

And although it looked as if the young Gonzales was going to have another one of his sleepwalking episodes, he finally woke up and pushed his wife away. “To her bed, to her bed. Go ahead, go away”, he told her before explaining that he had to sleep well to go to work and support her and her future child.

Meanwhile, now that Charito is back in the house, his eye is on Dalila and Kimberly. In fact, he has even asked them for a DNA test to verify that the supposed child to be born is Jimmy’s.

Where to see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE?

You can enjoy the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” online and for free through América TVGO. The web broadcasts the episodes live and simultaneously with the television channel.