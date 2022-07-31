Three open-heart operations and in the meantime also the drastic death of her young mother and grandmother, who were her great support and rock. Kimberley Wenas (29) living in Rotterdam has a life full of setbacks. Still, it didn’t stop her from realizing a big dream. Now she works with stars like Kim Feenstra. “I’m chasing my dreams, but it’s different without them.”
Amy van den Berg
Latest update:
07:03
She was immediately blue after birth. Something was very wrong. That was clear. A helicopter flew her to Sophia Children’s Hospital. There she was quickly linked to all kinds of devices. And researched. The year was 1992 and the news was terrible. The Dordrecht baby Kimberley had a congenital heart defect: Tetralogy of Fallot.
