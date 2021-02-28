Sibling rivalry, as old as life itself, becomes more apparent when the two share interests and career ambitions. Historical figures such as Napoleon and José Bonaparte, in the world of pop with Michael and Latoya Jackson and in fiction with Michael and Fredo Corleone. There is always a figure that monopolizes all the charisma and absorbs all the attention, leaving the other shivering with cold. In the age of messianic entrepreneurs, those who accumulate wealth to levels never before known, fraternal competitiveness takes on a new dimension. Trying to keep up with someone who is not only absurdly wealthy but has plans for the future of all mankind is a grueling and futile task. Unless your last name is Musk, you are a billionaire and you have a cowboy hat.

A couple of weeks ago Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla, the company with which his brother Elon Musk intends to change the automotive world. He obtained almost 21 million euros, small change if we take into account that he still owns 599,740 shares of the company that, at the current price, are equivalent to more than 394 million euros. Although it does not reach the levels of Elon, which exceeds 160,000 million, it is enough to belong to the 1%. But growing up alongside someone who wants to bring human beings to Mars through his company Space X, which gives his son with mutant pop singer Grimes the name X Æ A-12, which is a phrase machine. inspirational and megalomaniacal (example: “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor”) and that since January is officially the richest man in the world, it requires more than money. It requires personality.

You only need to walk through his Instagram profile to recognize that Kimbal Musk has that eccentric and carefree aura of those who do not allow themselves to be intimidated by the opinions of others. Always under a cowboy hat, with lumberjack shirts or impossible prints, prominent belt buckle, cowboy boots and perennial smile, he gives the impression of having teleported from a Montana ranch to the very center of Palo Alto. But that image of cowboy chic it has not always accompanied him.

Born in Pretoria (South Africa) in 1972, a year after his brother Elon, his path began together with the man who would end up being one of the first centibillionaries in history. In fact, it literally followed him step by step. After finishing high school in his hometown, he reunited with his brother in Canada, the home country of their mother, model and dietitian Maye Musk, to study business. Also together with Elon he gave the blow that would change their trajectories. After moving to Silicon Valley in 1995, they founded Zip2, a company that developed Internet hosting for media such as The New York Times or the Chicago Tribune. In 1999, the multinational Compaq acquired their company in exchange for 252 million dollars, the gasoline they needed to pursue their respective ambitions.

Two missions for two brothers

With sufficient liquidity to undertake larger companies, Kimbal invested with Elon in his following projects, X.com, PayPal and, finally, Tesla and SpaceX, of which he is still a shareholder and a member of the board of directors. However, as his older brother raised his level of ambition to the stratosphere and beyond, Kimbal decided to focus on something much more earthly: food.

In the early 2000s he changed Palo Alto for New York, where he enrolled in the IInternational Culinary Center. There, in addition to resuming his passion for cooking, inherited from the dinners he prepared for his family before his parents’ separation, he lived through 9/11 as a volunteer preparing meals for the firefighters. Shortly thereafter, he left New York to settle with his first wife in Boulder, Colorado, where he opened The Kitchen, a restaurant with a strict local trade and organic product policy that would soon become a chain with locations in Denver and Chicago. An accident on a skiing vacation in 2010 kept him bedridden for two months, at which point his big breakthrough came: he wanted to dedicate himself completely to improving the way we eat.

“Food is that wonderful gift that we give ourselves three times a day and yet we couldn’t have created a worse food system than the one we have”, explained Kimbal to The New York Times in 2017. Their efforts since then have been aimed at getting more people to eat “real food” and to strengthen the community bonds that are created by sharing food. “During 9/11 I saw how food brought people together, just like when I cooked for my family as a child”, explained in a TED Talk in 2017. The little brother already had a purpose in life: if Elon wants to take us to Mars, Kimbal wants us to make the journey together and well fed.

In 2011 he founded a new restaurant chain, Next Door, bringing the fast food universe to local products. At the same time he launched The Kitchen Community, later renamed as Big green, a non-profit organization that works together with schools creating workshops for children in which they are taught to tend gardens and spread the benefits of unprocessed foods. Each of its restaurants allocates a percentage of its profits to this initiative, which has expanded to seven cities and 600 schools in the United States.

Preach with the show

As a good social entrepreneur, Kimbal Musk knows that his message has to be accompanied by a show to match, something that gets people to pay attention to him. That is why one fine day he tried on a hat of cowboy in Austin and decided that he already had his brand image, and for the same reason he applies the dialectic of Silicon Valley to his mission. “Food is the new internet” is one of his best-known slogans, but he is also capable of using one of the most widely used terms in recent times, “disruptive”, to food. This union of technology and cultivation crystallizes in Square Roots, a company that promotes urban gardens and acts as an incubator for startups that produce food in an ecological way. Think of a business angel surrounded by tomatoes and they will not be far from the idea.

That sense of the show is what leads Kimbal to post photos uploaded in a toy car, do versions of the Rolling Stones guitar in hand or trolling a Fox News presenter who wanted to get dirty laundry from his brother’s business and endorse you with a promotional speech for your charity work. Also to get into other people’s gardens. In 2018 he was involved in a surreal controversy defending his brother Elon, who had called a “pedophile” on Twitter to diver Vernon Unsworth, after he scoffed at Tesla’s boss’s offer to rescue members of a Thai soccer team who had been trapped underwater in a cave.

Another of those unexpected situations in which he was involved was caused by his wedding. In June 2018, he married Christiana Wyly, daughter of Texan millionaire Sam Wyly, and both chose the Greek ruins of Empúries (Catalonia) as the place to seal their marriage.

A photo under a banner that read a “yes” referred to both the 1-O referendum and the “yes I want” link. Controversies that Kimbal Musk dodges with his same old weapons: a Cheshire cat smile and a speech in which discouragement or negativity have no place.

