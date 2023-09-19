‘Kim vs. ‘Kanye: The Divorce’ promises to be one of the best series of 2023 in the HBO Max catalog, as it will tell one of the most high-profile separations of the last decade. The documentary series on the streaming platform will use all the archival material that exists about the former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye, so that the narrative is valid and a balanced version is offered for both characters. HBO Max has high expectations for the production that it will present this September and whose protagonists are two influential pop culture personalities.

For her part, it is the second time that Kim Kardashian will have a feature film: in 2007 ‘The Kardashians’ was released, a series that she shared with her sisters. Today the production touches more deeply on her personal life. If you don’t want to miss the HBO Max premiere of ‘Kim vs Kanye: Divorce’, keep reading this note so you know all the details.

Official trailer for ‘Kim vs. Kanye: divorce

What is the Kim Kardashian series on HBO Max about?

The original HBO Max series will be divided into two parts and will seek to show all aspects of the relationship and the problems that led to divorce. The first chapter will be focused on Kanye and will explore his entire experience of belonging to a family obsessed with fame, while he was just an artist focused on music. On the other hand, it touches on a sensitive topic in Kanye’s personal life: his struggle with mental health and the hole he fell into after the loss of his mother.

The second episode, as expected, will talk about Kim. Here topics will be addressed that include strong statements and publications on social networks, with xenophobic comments from her ex-partner.

Kim and Kanye star in ‘Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce’ separated in February 2021. Photo: Entertainment

When does ‘Kim vs. Kanye: Divorce’ on HBO Max?

Kim and Kanye’s controversial relationship gave rise to the HBO Max streaming platform launching the documentary series on September 19, 2023.

