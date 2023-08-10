Home page politics

North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-Un is said to be interested in a Russian company’s missile plans. (Archive photo) © KCNA via KNS/afp

In cyber attacks last year, North Korea may have stolen Russian missile plans. Meanwhile, Pyongyang continues to conduct weapons tests.

LONDON/WASHINGTON, DC – An elite group of North Korean hackers reportedly secretly hacked into the computer networks of a major Russian defense contractor for at least five months during the past year. This is evident from technical evidence provided by the news agency Reuters reviewed and analyzed by security professionals.

Loud Reuters the North Korean government is linked to several cyberespionage teams that have secretly opened a digital backdoor into the system of the missile development office of the NPO Mashinostroyeniya corporation. The company is one of the leading armaments and space companies of Russia. It is based in Reutov, a small town on the outskirts of Moscow.

So far it is unclear whether or which data and information may have been stolen or viewed when penetrating the company’s internal computer networks. It is also unknown whether Kim Jong-un’s early announcements to increase North Korea’s missile program are related to the digital burglaries. According to experts, the incident shows that the isolated country is targeting even its allies, like Russia, to acquire important technologies.

Hackers went unnoticed for five months

According to the technical data, the corporate network has been hacked since the end of 2021. It was not until May 2022, according to internal company reports, that IT was able to Reuters were viewed, discover the activities. Neither the arms company NPO Mashinostroyeniya nor the Russian embassy in Washington and the North Korean mission to the United Nations in New York have so far commented on the incident.

After penetrating the company’s IT environment, it was possible to trace email traffic, switch between different networks and extract data. Tom Hegel, security researcher at US cybersecurity company SentinelOne, discovered the vulnerability. “These findings offer a rare glimpse into the secretive cyber operations that are typically kept secret from the public or unnoticed by victims,” ​​Hegel said.

North Korea has used similar malware more frequently

Hegel and his team became aware of the incident when an IT employee at the Russian defense company accidentally disclosed internal data on a cyber security portal. Two other independent professionals reviewed the disclosed information and confirmed its authenticity. The data gave insights into one of the most important companies of the Russian state.

The SentinelOne team is sure that North Korea behind the hack, as the cyberattack reused known malware and infrastructure that North Korea had previously used for other attacks. Similar software may also have been used in 2021, when an insider report from the UN revealed that North Korea was using such a trick Hundreds of millions of dollars stolen to fund expansion of Kim Jong-un’s nuclear weapons program.

Weapons plans alone are not enough for North Korea to build a missile

According to insiders, the weapons company had done pioneering work in the development of the latest generation of missile weapons. The insights gathered by NPO Mashinostroyeniya could be of great importance to North Korea. Pyongyang has been working for months on building an ICBM that can hit the American mainland. To this end, the country repeatedly carries out weapon tests. Only in mid-July had rulers Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the testing of North Korea’s new Hwasong-18 ICBM.

The Russian concern also took part in the design of the powerful Zirkon hypersonic missile. president Wladimir Putin presented the weapon system in January 2023 and referred to it as Tool to “secure our country’s national interests”. The fact that North Korea may have obtained information about the missile should not be overstated, said Markus Schiller, a missile expert from Europe. “This is film stuff,” he said. “Getting plans doesn’t help much when building these things, there’s a lot more to it than a few drawings.” Of course, the group is still a valuable target given its role as Russia’s leading missile designer, Schiller added. (aa)