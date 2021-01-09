With ten days to go before Joe Biden takes office as President of the United States, Kim Jong-un has recovered his most threatening speech against the world power whom he considers his “greatest enemy.” At the congress held by the Workers’ Party, the North Korean leader assured that “Whoever is in power (in Washington), the true nature of Pyongyang’s politics will never change”. His statements were collected this Saturday by the official KCNA news agency, in which he also advanced that he will soon be equipped with a nuclear submarine to stand up to him.

“Has been completed a new planning investigation for a nuclear powered submarine and is about to enter the final evaluation process, “said the communist leader during the eighth congress of the ruling party. The meeting aims reinforce the authority of the Pyongyang regime after the failure of the rapprochement initiated by outgoing President Donald Trump, and whose talks with Kim have been at a standstill since the second summit they both held in late February 2019 in Hanoi.

One of the reasons for the stagnation of the dialogue process has been precisely the lack of consensus on the concessions that North Korea would have to make in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions that were imposed on him. In particular, the thorniest issue has been Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic programs.

Develop technology



In one more sample of his commitment to the atomic program, Kim also noted this saturday what North Korea must “further develop nuclear technology” and produce small and lightweight warheads to be used “depending on the targets in focus.” “We have to focus on subverting the United States, the greatest obstacle to our revolution and our greatest enemy,” he stressed.

The communist leader also specified that he will improve his nuclear weapons capacity through the development of new weapons whose objective is develop “a perfect nuclear shield”. Similarly, he boasted of “rejecting any attempt to injure the supreme interest and dignity of the country and not making the slightest concession in revolutionary principles” in the face of the “desperate offensive” of the United States.

Since Kim came to power nine years ago, the atomic program has made considerable progress, including several nuclear tests and the test of a missile that could reach the continental United States.