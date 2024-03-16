Founder of MBL said he will file representation against Fernando Mineiro for assault against a member of the group

The deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP), pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, said this Saturday (16.mar.2024) that he will file a representation with the Ethics Council against the deputy Fernando Mineiro (PT-RN).

Mineiro was involved in a fight with MBL (Movimento Brasil Livre) influencer Matheus Faustino on Friday (16th March). According to Kataguiri, one of the founders of MBL, the deputy tried to snatch the activist's cell phone after he heard questions about the president of the Workers' Party, Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR).

“Entering a physical fight against citizens who were asking questions is not consistent with parliamentary ethics, a clear breach of decorum”said Kataguiri on your profile on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨ATTENTION!🚨 We will file representation at the Ethics Council against PT deputy Fernando Mineiro. He tried to snatch the cell phone from the team. @faustinorn after questioning Gleisi Hoffmann. Getting into physical fights against citizens who were asking questions is not… pic.twitter.com/mnPY95oStP — Kim Kataguiri (@KimKataguiri) March 16, 2024

According to reports, Matheus Faustino was waiting for congresswoman Gleisi Hoffmann to disembark at Natal Airport to ask questions to the congresswoman. The MBL influencer is a pre-candidate for councilor in the capital of Rio Grande do Norte and intended to film the action.

In a video released by Kataguiri, deputy Fernando Mineiro slaps Matheus Faustino's cell phone and then pulls the influencer's arm, which takes them both to the ground. The congressman still holds the head of the MBL member. A man asks Mineiro to calm down, while the deputy responds in sequence: “That’s what a fascist is, I’ll break a fascist”.

After the episode, Fernando Mineiro took to social media to explain himself. The congressman said that it was not the first time that a member of the right-wing group “invades political spaces and attacks PT members, especially women”.

“Today the federal deputy and president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, was the victim of misogynistic attacks by Bolsonarists at Natal airport. I was there to welcome her and the provocations ended in physical attacks. It wasn’t the first time this group acted this way.”he said.

Mineiro also stated that he will also take appropriate legal action against MBL.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I value dialogue and respect for differences, but we cannot tolerate the organized repetition of this type of gratuitous and criminal aggression”he declared.