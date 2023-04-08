Deputy says government “extrapolated” regulatory power by editing 2 decrees that change the new framework

the deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) filed a bill of legislative decree in the Chamber of Deputies to suspend the changes in the new legal framework for sanitation presented by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Kim claims that the decree of the current government “extrapolated” its regulatory power by editing the framework approved by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“It turns out that the said Decree mistakenly extrapolated its regulatory power, invading the field of the Legislative Power by innovating in the legal order, establishing concepts, principles, guidelines, objectives, which must be observed in the execution of the Policy of the New Legal Framework for Basic Sanitation”, says an excerpt from the project. Here’s the full (277 KB).

On the last Wednesday (5.Apr.2023), Lula edited 2 decrees that change the new framework for basic sanitation. The new norm does away with the limit of 25% of the concession contract being sub-delegated to PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships). Now, there is no limit to this type of partnership.

According to Kim, the measure creates “enormous legal uncertainty in relations between the private sector and the Public Power”.

Another relevant change brought about by the decrees is the possibility for state-owned companies to provide the service directly without the need for bidding in cases of regionalized provision, as in the case of metropolitan regions.

The sanitation framework was sanctioned in July 2020. The law defines sector rules and the universalization of sanitation, with access to drinking water and sewage treatment, by December 31, 2033. 99% of the population with access to drinking water and 90% of the population with access to sewage treatment and collection