In popular action, deputy defends that the program presented by the first lady on March 7 is unconstitutional

the federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (Union Brazil-SP) filed a popular action last Friday (10.mar.2023) against the EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação) and the first lady Janja Lula da Silva. The action requests that the recording of the program “Papo de Respect”, presented by Janja on March 7th on the YouTube channel of the TV Brazil, be taken off the air. read the full of the action filed at the 5th Federal Civil Court of Brasília (923 KB).

Kataguiri also asks that the EBC is prohibited from producing, promoting and broadcasting, by any media, a program in which the First Lady acts as the protagonist. It also requests that the parties be condemned to present a detailed report of the costs involved in the programs already aired and in those that will be aired during the course of the action. The objective of the congressman is to reimburse the public coffers for such amounts.

A live de was made in celebration of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, and had as its theme the fight against violence against women. Janja was next to the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, and the actress Luana Xavier.

According to Kataguiri, it was understood that there was a prospect that other episodes, in which the first lady would appear as an interviewer, would be produced and broadcast.

With that, the deputy claims that the program violates the principle of administrative morality, one of the 5 pillars of public administration provided for in the Federal Constitution, as it configures the misuse of a public structure for government interests.

The argument is based on article 37, caput and paragraph 1 of the Constitution. In the texts, the prohibition of names, symbols or images that characterize personal promotion of authorities or public servants is reiterated.

“This is a serious irregularity and misuse of public purpose. Under the pretext of spreading women’s rights, the company maintained with public funds began to be used for the personal promotion of presenter Rosangela da Silva, for her particular benefit, as if it were her television channel”says the text of the action.

“It is not intended here either to diminish the personal qualification of the first lady, whatever she may be, but, in all evidence, she does not speak as an authority on the subject, she does not have the credentials of a journalist to star in an interview program and, therefore, acts solely and solely as the spouse of the President of the Republic for his personal promotion, that of the nation’s representative and his political interests”declares the deputy in another part of the document.

The other side

In a note released on March 8, the EBC said that the live was part of the state-owned company’s contract with Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) and which was only transmitted over the internet. He also denied that Janja is a presenter of programs on TV Brazil.

Here’s the full

“Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) complies with the service provision contract signed with the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom). The agreement includes live transmissions, based on demand defined by Secom.

“We also point out that the First Lady is not the presenter of any TV Brasil program. The broadcast was aired via the internet, on the profiles on social networks of TV BrasilGov”.

This text was written by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of assistant editor Gabriel Máximo.