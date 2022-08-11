Kylie Jenner just turned 25 and kim kardashian was encouraged to celebrate this special date for the youngest of the sisters of the most successful clan of reality shows. The protagonist of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, who would have recently ended her relationship with actor Pete Davidson, dedicated tender words to the owner of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner: “You are so special and unique”

Through a publication on his official Instagram account, kim kardashian He surprised his millions of followers by posting a series of photos with Kylie Jenner, who celebrated his quarter century this Wednesday, August 10. The fashion and social media tycoon did not hesitate to send a sweet message to her little sister.

“Happy birthday, party girl (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol). Every year I am amazed at how wise, protective of your loved ones, and how generous your heart is. You are so special and unique. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday Kylie Jenner, I love you so much, forever and ever!” wrote the also owner of KKW Beauty when congratulating SU.

The businesswoman congratulated Kylie Jenner for the love she has for her family. Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson end their relationship?

According to the portal E! News, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly decided to end their months-long romance over the weekend. According to what the portal explained, what made this relationship most difficult was “The long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”