Getting to have long hair and for it to grow healthy is one of the greatest wishes of anyone who wants to wear a kilometer-long mane like Rapunzel’s. But the trick on how to obtain this desired result is not found in the pages of this story. The secret to long, thick and strong hair is hidden by the most famous clan on television. Kourtney has revealed the natural product that her sister Kim Kardashian uses to show off her great hair, which she herself has copied.

The beauty secrets of the Kardashian clan are the most sought after. The five sisters, who rise as the queens of social networks, have become the most followed fashion and cosmetics influencers. A pull that some of them have taken advantage of to launch makeup lines, a brand of underwear or their own perfume. Successful businesses that they undertook after the fame they achieved thanks to their reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. The physique of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie and Kenda Jenner, although unrealistic, is envied by many young people. For this reason, any details they reveal about their beauty routines are copied all over the world.

The mystery of the perfect hair that they wear on Instagram, carpets, and events has already been discovered. Thanks to Kourtney’s ‘Poosh’ beauty portal we have Kim Kardashian’s natural trick to have longer and healthier hair. The older sister has posted on her website the rice water hair treatment they use to grow their hair. Although, as they say in ‘Poosh’, it is an ancient formula that they make in Asian countries. Rice water has many benefits for hair. As explained in the article, it contains amino acids that strengthen and repair damaged hair; selenium that promotes its growth and reduces dandruff; folic acid that helps strengthen and thicken hair; magnesium that helps stimulate its growth and the production of healthy cells; and niacin that strengthens the hair.

This is how you should use rice water on your hair



They recommend doing the treatment 1 or 2 times a week. You need 1 cup of organic rice, a container like a bowl, and water. These are the steps you must follow:

1. Rinse the raw beans and then drain the water.

2. Place the clean rice in a container and add 1 or 1/2 cup of water. Let it soak for at least an hour, but for it to fully ferment it needs to sit for 24 hours

3. Strain the rice and save the water.

4. Wash the hair with the shampoo you usually use.

5. Massage the hair and scalp with the rice water and let it sit for at least 20 minutes or up to an hour. Afterward, rinse your hair.