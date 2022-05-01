“The Kardashians”, the new Hulu reality show about Kim Kardashian’s family, featured in its third episode, broadcast on April 28, a touching gesture from Kanye West to his ex-wife. Both continue to lavish care on each other despite their media separation and the rapper’s erratic movements against Pete Davidson, the socialite’s new partner.

Kanye West recovered Kim Kardashian’s sex tape

In 2007, Kim Kardashian starred in an infamous sex tape along with her partner at the time, the singer and businessman Ray J. About this, the CEO of SKIMS told her mother, Kriss Jenner, and her sister Khloé Kardashian that Kanye West recovered the footage for her.

“He gave me the whole sex tape back. She flew home and got the computer she was on and the hard drive. She met Ray J at the airport” said.

“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. He wants to protect them from everything he can. And if he had the power to do it or if Kanye has the power to do it, that’s the most important thing to me. And I am very excited about it, ”she expressed moved.

Did Ray J deny Kim Kardashian?

Hollywood Unlocked published on its Instagram account an excerpt from the episode of “The Kardashians”, in which Kim Kardashian counts Kanye West’s gesture.

However, Ray J spoke in that same publication with a comment to ensure that what was seen on the reality show does not conform to reality. “This is all a lie. I can’t let them keep doing this. It’s all so fake” wrote.