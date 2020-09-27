The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian dispelled rumors of divorce from her husband, rapper Kanye West, by going on a date with her husband. Reported by the Mirror.

The couple reportedly went to a close friend’s wedding. On her Instagram stories, Kim shared a photo from a private ceremony that featured her and West’s legs, as well as a small silver purse and a cocktail. Instagram diva signed the frame: “Romantic evening”.

Earlier, rumors appeared on the network that the star couple planned a divorce. An anonymous source close to Kardashian and West said that an entrepreneur was the initiator of the break.

Kardashian and West are not talking about divorce for the first time. So, the rapper admitted his desire to divorce his wife. According to Kanye, he has been trying to do this for two years.

The couple got married in 2014, a year after the birth of their daughter North. In total, the couple has four children.