The reality star Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), Kim Kardashian, was invited to join the British group Spice Girls during the celebrations for its 25th anniversary since its formation in 1994.

The invitation was made by Emma Bunton ‘Baby Spice’ during his podcast on Heart FM, held on February 2.

However, the 45-year-old singer specified that, if she accepted the offer, Kim Kardashian could not take her place, because there is only one ‘Baby Spice’.

“I’m sure the rest of the members welcome Kim on the group’s 25th anniversary. However, I don’t think there can be two ‘Baby Spices’ in the group, ”he said.

The comment would be related to a photograph that the reality star published on his Instagram account, sporting a characteristic hairstyle from the 90s, with two pigtails and the caption ‘Baby Spice’.

27.1.2021 | Post of Kim Kardashian emulating the Spice Girls. Photo: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

On the other hand, in previous interviews, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner confirmed their willingness to participate in the group’s anniversary. However, given the silence of Victoria Beckham, it is speculated that he would decline the invitation, as he did in 2019 on his last tour of the United Kingdom.

Of missing ‘Posh Spice‘, her location within the Spice Girls lineup could be for Kim Kardashian, who is no stranger to the music industry having been married for several years to famous rapper Kanye West and starring in the music video for her song “Feel me” (feat Tyga, 2017) along with his sister Kylie Jenner.

In addition to this, as it is recalled, the businesswoman was encouraged to try her luck as a singer in 2011, when she was 31 years old. She unsuccessfully released the song Jam (Turn it up).

