The first collaboration between Beats and Kim Kardashian brought three color options for the Beats Fit Pro. Now, for this year, the Beats x Kim campaign brings the same colors to the Beats Studio Pro headphones.

As with the Beats Fit Pro, new color options in Kardashian’s signature palette include Moon, Dune and Earth.

“I’m so excited to bring these three popular and chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones. Beats Studio has always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them,” said Kim Kardashian.

Beats Studio Pro now with Kim Kardashian’s touch

These are the brand’s latest over-ear headphones and were originally released in July 2023. They offer Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, improved audio quality, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

It has several connectivity options such as: Class 1 Bluetooth, USB-C and 3.5 mm analog.

Meanwhile, Apple-owned Beats has an ad campaign featuring Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon competing for the next Beats collaboration, with Kardashian’s neutral Beats x Kim colors facing off against a mustard-colored Beats x Jim option that, unfortunately, didn’t come out on top.

The new Beats x Kim Beats Studio Pro are priced at $349.99 in the United States and in Mexico they will be priced at 6,799 pesos.

