In the middle of the Diddy scandal, which will be tried this spring for several sexual crimes, Kanye West He has returned to the attack. After ensuring in a series of tweets that there was a conspiracy against the imprisoned rapper, he has now published a song in X -La Elon Musk- social network- where you can listen to the voice of Sean ‘Diddy’ combs.

The song begins with what seems like Diddy’s voice thanking Kanye for his support, mentioning that no one has contacted him while he continues in jail. Kim Kardashian’s former response is to ensure that The rapper has been like a father for himeven before they met personally. But the most surprising thing is that even North West, the eldest daughter of ‘Power’ rapper appears in the song. The 11 -year -old Rapea: «When you see me shining you will see the light«.

As published by the ‘Daily Mail’, Kim Kardashian has tried by all means to prevent the song from being published and, now, doing the same to get it to be erased from X. Something that Kanye West himself confirmed in his own way by sharing, shortly before the subject, a series of captures of his conversation with his ex -wife. Messages in which the rapper He showed his conviction to go “to war” Against the Telerreality star.

“I’m not going to talk to you again,” says Kanye West to Kim in this exchange. Attached what seems like a legal document of cessation and desist and whatever your partner replies: «I asked you at the time if I could register your name for commercial uses And you told me yes. When I am 18, it is for her «. He refers to the name of his eldest daughter, North West, supposedly because of his appearance in the song. Something that is clearer messages later, when the businesswoman and aspiring lawyer explains that she has sent these papers to try to make her daughter not appear in Diddy’s song, “to protect her,” he says.









Kim Kardashian tries to justify that all the names of her children have been registered commercially as a strategy to prevent anyone else from using them. Before what Kanye replies: «Solution or I will go to war and neither will recover from public discussion. You’ll have to kill me «.

Kim wants to prevent her children from mixing with the ‘Diddy’ case

As explained by the ‘Daily Mail’, North was with his father in the studio recording this song to play it this Sunday in one of the ‘Sunday Service’ organized by Kanye West. However, when Kim Kardashian learned about the history of the song He sent him a cessation and desist to your ex -husband to try to avoid publication.

The businesswoman is especially annoying and worried because his daughter North gets involved in the case. Especially considering that Diddy faces federal positions – that is, at the national level – for White traffic. Apparently, in the past days there has been a quick view that Kanye West would not have presented, but where his legal representatives agreed not to publish the song. Without success, seen.

Kim would even try for a judge to prevent Kanye West from spending time with her children when she is in this transitory state. Wants to prevent them from being mixed with racist, xenophobic and anti -Semitic attacks that the singer has made so public in recent months. However, it seems that the publication of the song implies the beginning of the war that the rapper threatened.