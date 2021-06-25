More weights than aerobics. Only healthy foods. It is a miraculous remedy for anxiety. How Kim Kardashian, the queen of social media, keeps fit

Eugenio Spagnuolo June 25

– Milan

Last October he celebrated his first 40 years. But Kim Kardashian it just doesn’t show them. The queen of social media (228 million followers on Instagram) is a force of nature: thanks to a healthy lifestyle that she has acquired over the years and which today makes her a woman aware of her limits, optimistic about anxiety and autoimmune disease that affected her. It has some landmarks, like Anthony Williams, the wellness guru who taught her the benefits of celery juice and detoxifying foods . She is a personal trainer with whom she practices an intense and very, very muscular workout.

Kim Kardashian: training in the gym – Kim Kardashian trains with the bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara, which taught her to proceed by objectives. 85% of training takes place with weights. Only 15% involve aerobic exercise. “I wanted to build lean muscles, but I didn’t know how. I thought lifting weights would make me big, ”he admitted. “But Mel showed me that just doing cardio wasn’t enough to get the physical results I wanted.”

Two days a week, the queen of social media undergoes cardio sessions stationary but every now and then her trainer forces her to sprint: “You walk at a steady pace on the treadmill for usually about 20 minutes. Nothing that raises your heart rate. And then some sprints: Kim hates them but she does them. He knows the worst thing is what works ”.

Legs, abdomen and buttocks: how Kim Kardashian trains them. – It is a workout that would leave many athletes at a standstill that of Kim Kardashian: 6 days a week in the gym, starting at 6 in the morning, for at least an hour and a half when not an hour and 45.

One day a week is dedicated to abs. Two to legs and buttocks: “Kim loves working the back of her legs, hamstrings and buttocks,” Alcantara revealed in an interview. Kim’s favorite abdominal exercises include lying leg lifts, V- reverse ups and cycling. The lower body workout focuses on 6 exercises: lunges, bridge for the glutes, goblet squats on raised heels, back kicks for the glutes, bulgarian split squats is leg curl.

Kim Kardashian’s diet – Until a few years ago Kim Kardashian followed the Atkins diet but then she stopped: too many sacrifices especially towards carbohydrates. Today he tries to lead a balanced lifestyle and to feed his body with the right nutrients. “After reintroducing carbohydrates into my diet, I felt better,” she wrote. “What really matters is the quantity and quality of carbohydrates you eat. Focus on eating food that nourishes ”. And again: “Mel always says that before and after training, we should eat simple carbohydrates like sweet potatoes, and small amounts of fat and protein. We should also eat vegetables with meals, since we need them to help break down and effectively absorb proteins, fats and carbohydrates. “

Real food and a little sugar … – The queen of social media today only requires to take “real” food, nothing that comes out of a box. And when he is at home, he eats mostly plant-based, although occasionally he indulges in white meats and fish. The breakfast is very American: scrambled eggs or oatmeal or a protein shake with fruit. All foods rich in proteins that keep her full for a long time, helping her to start the day on the right foot. Surprisingly, Kardashian has a sweet tooth and hasn’t ruled out sugar from his diet. He also indulges in ice cream from time to time: his favorite is the dulce de leche flavor. “I love sugars – he admitted – but I try to control myself”.

Kim Kardashian and the battle against psoriatic arthritis and anxiety – Kim was diagnosed psoriasis when he was 13 and two years ago he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis. “It was painful and scary, but I was happy to have a diagnosis. No matter what autoimmune disease I had, I would have overcome it, they are all manageable with the proper care,” he said in an interview, showing optimism as he had in the past. 2016, when he revealed of fight against anxiety and panic attacks. These latter problems he partially solved by turning to a therapist and using CBD oil, a non-psychotropic compound found in hemp and whose sale is perfectly legal.

Kim Kardashian’s secret – In addition to training, a balanced diet and her anxiety remedies, Kim Kardashian survives the stress of an over the top life thanks to the right attitude towards everything and everyone. The secret of her serenity is being aware of herself. He explained it very well some time ago: “I no longer pay attention to the opinion of others. And I love to find myself conversing with someone who may not be inclined to think like me. Because I can guarantee that after meeting me she will have a different opinion. “And if she says so …