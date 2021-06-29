Kim Kardashian will be linked to the US Olympic and Paralympic delegations that will attend the Tokyo Games.

The media has just confirmed on Twitter that her shaping clothing company, SKIMS, will officially equip the United States Olympic team.

“Since I was 10 years old, my stepfather has told me all the Olympic Games details“, He said.

“When I got the call inviting SKIMS to join the United States team, all the moments I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the barrier they closed the circle “.

The diva thus materializes her entry into the world of sports fashion with a collection that will have the logo of the national team stamped, along with the American flag and the symbol of the five Olympic rings.

Kim Kardashian. American athletes display the designs of the media figure. Photo / Instagram

What was the inspiration for Kim Kardashian for her designs

The reality star confessed that the idea was born as tribute to caitlyn jenner, former Olympian and transgender icon, who aspires to be the next governor of California.

Olympic decathlon champion at the 1976 Montreal Games when he was still William Bruce Jenner, he married Kris Jenner, Kardashian’s mother, in 1992 and changed gender and name in 2015



Bruce Jenner won the gold medal in the decathlon event in 1976

In addition to its brand of sleepwear and pajamas, SKIMS to provide underwear to all American athletes during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Even if Ralph lauren has been sponsoring the US team since 2008 – with some support from global brands such as adidas and Nike, which often send athletes performance clothing – this is the first time a direct fashion brand to the consumer, and much less sponsored by celebrities, becomes an official partner.

“SKIMS is designed to make women feel their best every day and we are delighted to be working with the USA team. to help spread this message, “Kim said in a SKIMS statement.

Other sports figures dressed by Kardashian

As he has shared on Instagram, the billionaire star has had models of the footballer’s stature Alex Morgan, basketball player A’ja Wilson and Paralympic athlete Scout Bassett to model the range.

From technical leggings to minimalist sports bras and briefs, all garments in the collection bear the Olympic rings and the United States flag.



The soccer player Alex Morgan, figure of the American selection. Photo / Reuters.

However, this link is not limited to Kim. It reflects the increasing pollination of the fashion industry.

Even Telfar, which is still a fairly specialized New York brand, was announced last week as the official sponsor of the Liberia team. Both collaborations will be made available to the public, and SKIMS Olympic capsule will arrive in July.