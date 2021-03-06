Kim Kardashian criticized people who bully and criticize others for their bodies, remembering she was embarrassed when she was attacked because of her weight gain during her first pregnancy.

Kardashian detailed in an Instagram post how she was likened to a whale during the final stages of her pregnancy in 2013 and compared unfavorably to Kate, wife of Prince William, who was also pregnant at the time.

“I cried every day because of what happened to my body, mainly because of the constant pressure of comparison with what society considers what a healthy person should look like,” she said.

“I was feeling ashamed every week because of the cover stories that made my insecurity so painful that I couldn’t leave the house for months after that. It really broke me,” said Kardashian, 40.

Kardashian gave birth to daughter North in June 2013. She gave birth to her son Saint in 2015 and later had two children through a surrogate mother due to health complications. Last month, Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after marriage that lasted nearly seven years.