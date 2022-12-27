Just a month ago, Kim Kardashian (Los Angeles, 42 years old) and Kanye West (Atlanta, 45 years old) legally ended seven years of marriage. The ex-partner reached an agreement on the custody of the four children they share and on their properties. The influencers and businesswoman did not talk about the separation then, but she has done so now on the podcast Angie Martinez IRL from CNN broadcast this Monday, December 26, in which he regrets how “complicated” co-parenting is with the rapper.

“Co-parenting is fucking hard,” Kardashian explained as she broke down in tears as she opened up about her relationship with the rapper. West, who was diagnosed as bipolar years ago, has been at the center of controversy for months over his racist and anti-Semitic comments, which have cost him commercial and creative agreements with international brands such as Adidas or Balenciaga.

Despite everything, the businesswoman has refused to tell her four children, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, the controversies in which their father is involved: “ If they don’t know the things that are being said, why would that negative energy infect them? It’s adult bullshit they’re not prepared to deal with. When they are, we’ll have a conversation. Someday my children will thank me for sitting here and not attacking their father when I could.”

Kardashian has confessed that there were times when she protected her ex-husband and that, in the eyes of her children, she will continue to do so: “My children don’t know anything about what happens abroad.” The level of protection reaches such a point that the influencers he limits access to television, social networks and even talks to his children’s teachers at school. “I am clinging to a thread and I know that at any moment it is going to break. But as long as it remains like this, I will protect them to the end for as long as I can.”

Although it is impossible to erase the trace of everything that West has published on her social networks in a public way, which has ended with the suspension of her Twitter account after posting a swastika and praising Hitler, the businesswoman wants her children to grow up with the company of the best father, as she did: “I had the best memories and the best experience and that is all I want for my children.”

Kardashian has acknowledged that she knows that the time will come when she can no longer hide her ex-husband’s racist comments, although she acknowledges that she is “very prepared”. But until the time comes, her children will not listen to a bad word towards him. “When we go to school, they want to listen to their dad’s music. No matter what we’re going through, I have to have a smile on my face, sing along with them, and act like nothing is wrong. As soon as I drop them off at school, I cry.”

The businesswoman filed for divorce in February 2021, but it was not until last November that said separation was made official after several failed public attempts by West to get his ex-wife back. The first person Kardashian dated after her breakup with West was comedian Pete Davidson. They started dating in October 2021, but by August the relationship was already broken. In the few months of their courtship, West frequently lashed out at Davidson. Finally, in February, the influencers He made a public call to his ex-partner to stop writing threatening messages against him. After these events, Kardashian has expressed his concern on the podcast about her future boyfriends: “I don’t think it’s fair for me to put someone in this situation. But there’s a side of me that says, “Why would I have to live that way?”