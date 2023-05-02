Kim Kardashian began studying acting for the sake of “American Horror Story”

TV personality Kim Kardashian has started taking acting classes for her upcoming horror series American Horror Story. She told the journalist about the preparation for participation in the show. Variety.

She noted that she will start filming at the end of this month. “It’s a lot of fun to step out of your comfort zone, try new things and grow up. I am very happy with this experience, ”said the TV star.

Kardashian also answered a question about whether she takes acting lessons. “Yes of course. It’s not an easy task, but I like to challenge myself,” she concluded.

Information about the participation of the TV star in the 12th season of the series was confirmed by producer Ryan Murphy. According to him, Kardashian will play a major role in the new season. The 12th part of the anthology will be based on the novel “The Delicate Condition” by writer Danielle Valentine.