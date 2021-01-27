Kanye West was photographed last Monday descending from his private plane at Los Angeles Van Nuys airport from his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where he had taken refuge after the news of his separation from Kim Kardashian. The 43-year-old rapper was accompanied by members of his team and wearing his famous and expensive Yeezy Foam Runners sneakers, one of his thriving businesses. West’s arrival fuels the news that a divorce settlement is imminent. Although the couple has not commented on their situation, it has transpired that Kardashian has spoken about her marital problems in the new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that are being shot these days. But everyone involved has a nondisclosure agreement, because the latest season of the famous show won’t air for a few months.

Kim Kardashian intends to reach an agreement with Kanye West through her representative, the lawyer Laura Wasser, and in this way to be able to resolve her finances and the division of her properties without having to end up with her divorce in court. The rapper seems to agree with the negotiation.

“He understands that Kim is sick of him. And he wants to get away from the Kardashian clan, especially his mother, Kris Jenner, who figures prominently in all the big decisions he makes, “revealed a source close to the rapper Page Six.

The couple signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married but that needs to be reviewed in some respects as the couple’s fortunes have grown a lot since they got married in 2014. At the time, Kanye didn’t even think the couple needed a contract and was willing to give Kim access to all of his financial assets. An agreement that today seems obsolete. In 2014, the musician had a fortune of 100 million dollars (81 million euros), against 40 million dollars (32 million euros) of his wife. Six years later, the situation has changed a lot. Kim Kardashian now owns 780 million (or 638 million euros), compared to 1.3 billion euros for Kanye West.

West is the richest of the couple, yet much of his net worth is tied to his clothing company, illiquid. Another key piece of the rapper’s fortune is in his shoe brand, which is known to cost more than $ 200 per pair of sneakers. The value of the company is linked to Adidas, which manufactures, markets and distributes the sneakers. Forbes estimated in April 2020 that the brand is worth $ 1.26 billion.

Kim Kardashian may be less fortunate than her husband, however, she has more liquidity and is less dependent on the trend of her brand, as well as the whims of her consumers. Like West, most of Kim Kardashian’s fortune is in a brand with her name. In October 2020, Forbes estimated the 72% stake in his cosmetics company KKW Beauty to be worth about $ 500 million.

Kardashian made millions of dollars after 13 years of starring Keeping Up With the Kardashian and its Kim Kardashian app. Added to this is her fame in Hollywood and various modeling and endorsement jobs. However, his best day came when he sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty (the cosmetics giant) for 200 million dollars. Also, in September last year, Kim presented one of his most ambitious business projects. It was the Skims brand, a fashion brand based on garments that serve to shape the silhouette, as well as underwear and garments that we could define with the least Kardashian word in the world: comfortable. The collection was a success, and it sold out in hours.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will also have to negotiate certain details that logically do not appear in their marriage contract, such as custody of their children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

The couple owns several houses and has several mortgages; including the mansion located in Calabasas, Los Angeles, a condo in Miami, and two ranches in Wyoming. According to the documents West sent to Forbes Last year, there are also $ 5 million in art, almost $ 4 million in vehicles, $ 3.2 million in jewelry and even $ 300,000 invested in livestock.