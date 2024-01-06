Kim Kardashian published photos from her vacation in a hat with earflaps and a fur coat

American actress and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, while on vacation in the mountains, dressed up in a sand-colored fur coat and a fur hat with earflaps, perhaps paying tribute to the Russian style trend that appeared on social networks. She complemented the look with a small fluffy bag to match, photos published on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The star added a frozen emoji to the photo with a hint of frosty weather. The publication collected more than a million likes and comments, including from the Russian-speaking audience. Kardashian's style has been compared to the Russian core and Slavic Bimbo Girl trends, which are inspired by the clothing and accessories of Slavic culture.

Social network users posted many videos repeating these trends to Katya Lel’s song “My Marmalade,” which was released in 2004 and, thanks to the trend, became popular again. Almost 20 years later, the song became a favorite among foreigners, who also began dancing to it in videos wearing fur hats and fur coats.