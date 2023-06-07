Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing a T-shirt with five former lovers of model Kendall Jenner

American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was spotted in a T-shirt with five former lovers of her model sister Kendall Jenner. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok-account of a blogger and her nine-year-old daughter North West.

On the posted frames, the celebrity and the girl were styling their hair and dancing to the music. At the same time, the influencer appeared in front of the camera in a black outfit with the image of Jenner, who was surrounded by her ex-chosen ones – basketball players. Among them are the players of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma, notes Page Six.

After the video was published, t-shirts with similar prints went viral online. At the same time, they can be purchased at a price not exceeding $ 25 (about two thousand rubles).

