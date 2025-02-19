The Kardashian sisters have always stood out for their extreme looks, either because the garments are very short, very colorful or very tight. This clan, with Kim at the head, managed to change the fashion of 2010 as we knew it, both in style and silhouettes, getting the trend of thin and straight silhouettes of the 2000s changed to more curvilinear ones.

However, these impossible curves, which became the aspiration of many women, they became a source of frustration even for themselvessince more than genetics, they intervened to achieve it the belts, aesthetic interventions and the tricks of the cameras.

This pressure to maintain that image ended up turning against him. During the recording of Keeping Up With The KardashiansKylie Jenner broke up crying after the unpleasant messages on social networks about her swollen appearance during the Paris Fashion Week, which led him to dissolve some of the fillings he carried in his face: “It is a miracle that I still have confidence and I can look in the mirror and think that I am beautiful”he said.

The damage of the corsets in the body of Kim Kardashian

Kim has managed to take advantage of this situation with Skims, his lingerie and underwear firm whose star product is the strips to get those curvilineas silhouettes. However, she herself takes it much further with Corsés with whom she gets an impossible body, such as the look that led to the MET gala and that, in the end, end up taking its toll.

Kim Kardashian at the Met 2024 gala Getty images

This has confessed in his ‘reality show’, where he showed us the reality behind these extremely tight garments and the damage they do in the body. “If I didn’t take this right right now … I had never felt so much pain before”we can hear the ‘influencer’ in an advance that has shared the account of The Kardashians On Instagram.

In the video we are witnessing how he arrives walking with difficulty for his team to help him take off the look of Maison Margiela that scandalized the whole world on the red carpet in the Met gala last year for how tiny his waist was seen with The corset. While this has been a recurring theme with Kim, So far we had not seen the consequences on his body.

This is how Kim Kardashian’s back was after using the corset so tight at the Met 2024 gala @kardashiashulu

While unbuttoning his corset, only the kardashian relief sighs were heard, which he showed us later as his skin stayed: completely reddened and with the shape of the garment engraved on your body by the force he exerted on him.

However, as the popular proverb says, “scabies with pleasure, does not it” and the businesswoman not only admitted that “If I look good, it is completely worth it,” but we have also seen it again by social networks carrying the same corsets tightened to the exhaustion.





