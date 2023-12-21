American TV star Kim Kardashian showed an obscene gesture to the paparazzi following her son. This is reported by Page Six.

Street photographers spotted the 43-year-old businesswoman outside the Epione beauty clinic in Los Angeles. The celebrity, wearing loose black pants and a hoodie, walked by and gave them the middle finger.

It is known that two months ago, in the parking lot of a shopping center, the entrepreneur publicly scolded her eight-year-old son Saint West for the same act. Then he got out of the car and showed his middle finger in his mother's face.

In November, the daughter of TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, North, made fun of the outfit of her ex-lover, comedian Pete Davidson, for the Met Gala. Then the girl noted that his image was more suitable for visiting a gas station.