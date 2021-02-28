American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared a candid photo in Instagram after her divorce from hip-hop artist Kanye West and was criticized online. A related discussion unfolded on the Daily Mail.

The above picture shows a 40-year-old celebrity posing with her hair down topless in nude tights from her own brand Skims. At the same time, she covers the naked parts of the body with her hands. The publication has received more than 5.7 million likes.

Netizens shamed the TV star for half-naked photo shoots. “This is a lack of self-esteem”, “She needs to think about her children before publishing things like this for all to see,” “She’s a disgusting woman,” “Kanye came home one day and decided he was a grown man. Tired of playing with a plastic woman “,” All this nudity just to sell pantyhose? ” – they were indignant.

Earlier in February, it became known that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. It is noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement, which none of them disputes. In particular, the TV star asked for joint legal and physical custody of four common children.