Kim Kardashian is usually in the news for many, many issues of all kinds and conditions, but not precisely because of its implications in international politics. However, the reality star and businesswoman knows well that each of her words generates enormous media attention, something that she takes advantage of to direct the spotlight where she wants. And this time she is to Armenia. Kardashian has roots in that country through her father, the late lawyer Robert Kardashian. She has visited the area and has spoken about it on occasion, and now she wants to ask for help due to the blockade situation that the Nagorno Karabagh region has been experiencing since December 12. And she has come to demand it from President Joe Biden himself.

The Californian businesswoman has written an open letter in the magazine rolling stones, entitled “My plea to Joe Biden to stop another Armenian genocide”, and which he co-signs with the doctor, also of Armenian origin, as well as a professor of Medicine at the University of California, Eric Esrailian. “We are Armenians”, they start, “we are descendants of the survivors of the Armenian genocide and we do not want to have to talk about the recognition or commemoration of another genocide in the future”. Both assure that they have been “working behind the scenes to support the Armenian brothers and sisters” for some time, but that this “diplomatic approach” is no longer giving results and that they need higher partners.

Both Kardashian and Esrailian talk about the situation in the Nagorno Karabagh region since mid-December, nine months ago. That province (which the Armenians call Artsakh), always in an unstable situation, is inside Azerbaijan, but has a large population from Armenia, to which it is linked through a winding road, almost an umbilical cord, called Lachín corridor, through which fuel, food and medicine pass. However, on December 12, a group of Azerbaijani protesters blocked it with banners in Russian and English, supposedly for an environmental cause, to stop the exploitation of some mines. But representatives of Nagorno Karabagh (a self-proclaimed republic) assure that this blockade is actually a government plot by Azerbaijan to leave the region without the 400 tons of basic goods that arrive daily from Armenia. So much so that this country came to affirm, in May, that it was willing to recognize Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno Karabagh in exchange for security guarantees for the Armenians living in the area.

That blockade and the consequent lack of supplies is already causing deaths in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. And what the signing duo demands is that they not go further. They accuse the Azerbaijani government of “using famine as a weapon against the Armenian population of the region.” “There is no longer time for thoughts, prayers or worries”, they affirm, calling for action. “It is clear that this ruthless blockade has crossed all the red lines of human rights and humanitarian law. The blockade by human rights groups, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the hateful rhetoric that accompanies the blockade are signs of genocidal intent.” Both assure that, “at the beginning of the crisis, there were about 120,000 Armenians, including 30,000 children”, in the Artsakh region, as they call it, but that “unfortunately, because of the famine and the inability to receive medical support appropriate, there has been a significant and tragic loss of life, and it will only get worse if there is no immediate action. For those who survive, the trauma will be lifelong.” They also talk about “coordinated campaigns on social networks to pretend that this blockade is not taking place” and to confuse the population.

Esrailian and Kardashian cite the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo, who spoke about the situation last month at a press conference. “One of the ways to commit genocide is to inflict the conditions that allow for the physical destruction of a group, and this is already happening,” he said. “There are no crematoriums or machete attacks. Hunger is the invisible genocidal weapon. Without a dramatic change, this group of Armenians will be destroyed in weeks”, assured the jurist in a report where he compared what is happening with the genocide that the Armenians already suffered by the Ottoman Empire in 1915. They also affirm that “the Collective silence and inaction by individuals, governments and governmental organizations such as the UN and the European Union have perpetuated the crisis”.

The doctor Eric Esrailian. UCLA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

The signatories demand “economic sanctions, cut off foreign aid to Azerbaijan and prosecutions in international criminal courts” to stop the bleeding of human lives. “But the process is being very slow and time is running out. As citizens, we appeal to leaders like President Biden, Secretary of State [de EE UU, Antony] Blinken and his colleagues to take a stand immediately. They must pressure Azerbaijan to open the corridor without conditions”. Kardashian and Dr. Esrailian speak of a “potential ethnic cleansing” being carried out and assure that they seek to attract attention to stop the crisis and for their Government to intervene: “Leaders who are effective and help our people will be remembered for his heroism; even though well-intentioned, those who are ineffective will be remembered for allowing a genocide to take place before their very eyes. The choice is yours.”

Until now, Kardashian’s involvement in politics was more limited to the domestic sphere. She is studying to be a lawyer and one of her main causes is to have the life sentences of dozens of prisoners reviewed; in fact, she has managed to make it so and for some to achieve freedom. Yes, she had touched on the Armenian question, years ago. In April 2016, the Azerbaijani ambassador advised her not to talk about politics after posting a message on Instagram where she asked for peace in Armenia; In September, she responded by writing about the country, in a column in the newspaper, no less. The New York Times. So, and under the title Genocide Denial Cannot Be Allowed (Genocide denial cannot be allowed), Kardashian responded to another text in The Wall Street Journal where genocide was denied. “That The Wall Street Journal brought out that is bold, annoying and dangerous. It is one thing for a newspaper to take advantage of an invented story, but making fun of an issue like genocide in this way is simply unacceptable”, he stated then, in a public fight that he continues to maintain and that will not stop. Because, as he says in his current letter: “We will continue to use our voices to amplify the truth.”