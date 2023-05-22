Rich people cry too. In the case of Kim Kardashian (Los Angeles, 42 years old), and thanks to the reality show that she has starred in for years with her mother and her sisters, The Kardashians, we have checked it a few times (his crying face has even turned into meme). Now, the billionaire businesswoman has recognized in a podcast that there are nights that she goes to bed crying. The reason is much closer than it might seem at first glance, since the reason behind her tears is how hard parenting and motherhood can be.

This is how he told it in the advance of the next episode of the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, brought to you by wellness guru and bestselling author Think like a monk Jay Shetty. In the chapter, Kim Kardashian has opened up about the upbringing of the four children —North, 9 years old; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4, who she shares with her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, after Shetty asked her what motherhood feels like now, versus what she imagined it was like when she hadn’t been a mother yet: “Everybody He says that the days seem very long, but the years become shorter… that is totally true”.

“When you’re inside, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding them… It’s all crazy. It’s complete chaos,” Kardashian explains. The influencers relates that, most of the time, “you have no idea what is happening,” especially when the day begins: “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughters’ hair, and it always has to be perfect and it has to be in a certain way, and then you need to put your shoes on… and everyone needs you… It’s crazy: cooking, running around. It all goes wild.”

For Kim Kardashian, who has built not only a television empire but also a fashion and cosmetics empire, as well as being the face of numerous brands, having children and becoming a mother is something completely different: “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done . There are nights when I go to bed crying. It’s like…fuck, it’s like there’s a fucking tornado inside my house.” The businesswoman also mentions how hard parenting has become since she does not share it daily with her ex-husband -whom she divorced in 2022- and, referring to her four children, adds: “You know, everyone is in a different mood different, each one has its own personality, and many times they fight among themselves and there is no one else there. It’s just me, that I have to play both the good cop and the bad cop.” Although she admits to the presenter that she now feels “a little more firm” in the role of her mother, she also admits that “motherhood is very hard.”

“It is the most rewarding job in the world. It really is. But there is nothing that can prepare you for it. It doesn’t matter how much you prepare. You’re never going to be ready,” she explains, “but…in the end you get used to it, and it makes you so proud that you got it done that you can do it one more day.” For her, she says, every night is a surprise: “If you suddenly have a tantrum, my goodness, everything turns upside down, but that also teaches you many things about yourself that I think anyone who has had children recognizes and he discovers that he had not been able to anticipate it.” For Kim Kardashian, confinement during the pandemic was also a great challenge: “There were nights when I realized that I had not washed my hair for days and I was wearing the same dirty pajamas. It was crazy”. Still, she ends on a positive note, stating that she loves being a mother to her and wouldn’t trade it for anything: “It’s just that nothing prepares you for it. It is the most challenging and at the same time the most rewarding job on the planet.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began their relationship in 2012. On June 15, 2013, their first daughter, North West, was born. In 2014, the media-famous couple walked down the aisle at a lavish wedding held in a Florence castle in the presence of some 200 guests. In December 2015, the couple announced the birth of their second child, named Saint West, while acknowledging their desire to continue expanding the family. Three years later, in 2018, their third daughter, Chicago West, arrived through a surrogate. kim kardashian She said at the time that she had opted for that route after doctors warned her of the risks to her health if she became pregnant again. A few months later, in 2019, her fourth child, Psalm West, was born, also through a surrogate.

In the year 2021, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made the decision to divorce after seven years of marriage. The ex-partner reached an agreement on the custody of the four children they share and on their properties. According to the divorce documents, disclosed by the magazine People, the ex-partner has joint physical and legal custody of their four children. “Co-parenting is fucking hard,” Kardashian explained at the Angie Martinez IRL podcast on CNN in December 2022, while in tears as she opened up about her relationship with the rapper and designer. West, who was diagnosed as bipolar years ago, has been at the center of controversy for months over his racist and anti-Semitic comments, which have cost him commercial and creative agreements with international brands such as Adidas or Balenciaga. In addition, West publicly lashed out at Kim Kardashian’s first known partner after her breakup, comedian Pete Davidson, until Kim Kardashian herself publicly asked her ex-husband to stop posting threatening messages. Despite everything, Kardashian affirmed in that podcast that he was trying to keep his children out of West’s public and media controversies: “My children don’t know anything about what happens abroad,” he declared. The businesswoman said that she wanted her children to grow up in the company of the best father, as she did: “I had the best memories and the best experience and that is all I want for my children.”