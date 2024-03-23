After speculation for days about the disappearance of Kate Middleton, the princess of wales, finally the magnificence clarified everything, but with unfortunate news. Middleton, through a video posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), revealed that the reason for his absence was that he was diagnosed with cancer.

The princess, with a worried expression, told of her experience with the disease and what it was like for her and her family to learn of her diagnosis. Likewise, this caused many personalities to send him a message. But what has caused the annoyance of many users has been a publication by the millionaire kim kardashian On Instagram.

What did Kim Kardashian say about Kate Middleton?

The influencer kim kardashian He made a post on Instagram next to his car and in his caption he wrote: “On the way to find Kate“. This post was uploaded on Sunday, March 17 and not only was that the only photo, but it included a carousel of five more photos in which Kim wears her outfit. This caused it to receive thousands of criticisms, because on Saturday the 16th it was already It was public knowledge that the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery.

kim kardashian He only unpublished the photo on March 22, but he took his time and then replaced it with an image of a landscape. This automatically aroused the indignation of Instagram users, who demanded an apology for the princess.

Kim Kardashian and her misplaced Instagram post about Kate Middleton. Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Why did Kate Middleton stay away from the media?

The wife of prince william and daughter-in-law of the remembered princess Diana He admitted that it wasn't easy. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery to be able to start my treatment.. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to assure them that I am going to be okay,” she said in the video.

The future queen assured her children that she is well and growing stronger every day by focusing on what benefits her mind, body and spirit. This information was shared on the X account of her and her husband, who she claims has been “a great source of comfort and tranquility“.

How did Kate Middleton confirm her cancer diagnosis?

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, confirmed that his operation was a success, but conditions worsened with time and subsequent tests. “In January I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time my condition was thought to be non-cancerous“said the wife of the future British monarch. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found that there was cancer. Therefore, my medical team recommended that I undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment and now I am in the early stages of that treatment,” he explained.