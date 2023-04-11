Kim Kardashian gives herself to horror and makes her debut in style as an actress in the new season of American Horror Story.

Entrepreneur, influencer, TV personality, model and soon full-fledged actress too. Kim Kardashianundisputed star of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians and its “sequel” The Kardashiansis ready to make her co-lead debut in one of the most popular television series of recent years, American Horror Story.

The official announcement came in the last few hours from Kardashian herself and the creator of the series now in its twelfth season, Ryan Murphy. The reality star won't be the outright star of the new season, but she'll be joined by Emma Roberts, one of the actresses most related to Ryan Murphy's horror series. Julia Roberts' granddaughter debuted in the franchise in 2013 and over the years she has participated in 47 episodes of the series, playing different characters.

“A role written just for Kim” — The short teaser that confirms Kim’s arrival in the big American Horror Story family was followed by Murphy’s words that reveal more about this role surprisingly announced: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the American Horror Story family. Halley Feiffer has written a funny, elegant and terrifying role just for Kim and this season will be as ambitious as never before”.

Kim Kardashian over the years has never given up on television and film appearances, often playing herself as happened for the film Ocean's 8 of 2018 or in an episode of the series 2 Broken Girls in 2014 or by How I Met Your Mother in 2009. The entrepreneur and influencer, however, also allowed herself some actress roles, such as the four episodes of the series Drop Dead Diva in which she played Nikki LePree in 2012 or, going back a little further, the role of Debbie Fallon in an episode of CSI: NY in 2009 or that of Summa Eve in the film Goofy girls of the same year.

Kim Kardashian was ready for the big leap — A grand debut for Kim Kardashian in the world of film or television has been in the air for some time. After successfully conducting an episode of the Saturday Night Live and having lent his voice to a character in the animated film Paw Patrolthe 42-year-old said she was ready to continue in this adventure: “Maybe a Marvel film, it would be fun to do it. I’m not looking for it, but I think something will happen when the time is right”.

The 12th season of American Horror Story, currently titled Delicate, will be partly inspired by a forthcoming novel, Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine, centered on a pregnant woman who is convinced that a sinister figure is stalking her with the intention of not letting her carry her pregnancy to term. The debut of the new season should be expected between the end of August and the beginning of September.