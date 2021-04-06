According to estimates by Forbes magazine, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has entered the world of billionaires.

The magazine stated that the fortune of the star, who also works in the field of beauty products and fashion shows, rose from $ 780 million last October to $ 1 billion.

The magazine mentioned that the main reason for the rise in Kardashian’s fortune, who is 40 years old, is her two companies, “KKW Beauty” for cosmetics and “Skims” for women’s fashion, which have achieved success through advertising on social media.

The number of followers of the Kardashian account on the social networking site “Instagram” has reached 213 million, making it one of the most influential people in the world.

Kardashian’s fame has crossed the borders of the United States with her hit show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” on (Reality) TV since 2007.

Her self-promotion on social media has become a key to her success and drawing attention over the past 15 years.

She also made headlines with her marriage to rap star Kanye West and her divorce from him a few weeks ago.

With this, Kardashian caught up with her half-sister, businesswoman Kylie Jenner, at least temporarily, as “Forbes” had classified Jenner on the list of billionaires, before announcing later that she doubted this classification and later reduced her fortune to less than a billion dollars.