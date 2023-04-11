“American Horror Story”, Ryan Murphy’s horror series, launched its first season (“Murder house”) and quickly became a TV phenomenon. After 12 years, he continues to release new installments with increasingly dark and extravagant plots.

As if this were not enough, he managed to surprise his followers with the integration of Kim Kardashian. “Kayne will be the monster”, “Let him die in chapter 1!” and “Hero or threat?” These are the comments that reflect the discontent of the majority of the seriéfilos.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1645456663955263491

As for his role in “American Horror Story”, there are still no further details. Most likely, she will have a secondary but not a main role in the series, since she does not have enough acting experience to carry the lead for an entire season.

It only remains to wait for more details because there is still no official synopsis, compact cast or release date on the small screen.

Kim Kardashian starred on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong. Photo: Vogue

In which movies and series does Kim Kardashian appear?

Films:

Disaster Movie

“Deepest in the Valley”

“Zoolander 2”

“The first monday in may”

“Ocean’s 8”

“This is Paris”

“Paw Patrol: The Movie”

“Paw Patrol 2: The Movie”.

Series:

“How I Met Your Mother” Season 4

“CSI: NY” season 6

“Living Feeling: The Next Generation”, Season 3

“One for all”, season 1

“Divine of death”, season 4

“Father made in the USA”, season 11

“Two Broke Girls”, Season 4

“We are brave”, season 1



