American model with Armenian roots Kim Kardashian West decided, like Russian comedian Michal Galustyan support their historical homeland and came out in support of Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

She wrote about this in her stories on her Instagram account and Facebook.

“The Armenians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were attacked. We pray for brave men and women who risk their lives to protect Artsakh and Armenia. The news is misleading and it is not a “clash”. Armenia fell victim to unprovoked attacks by Azerbaijan and the predictable disinformation campaign that accompanies them, ” – wrote Kardashian.

The model also proposed to involve international observers to investigate the situation in Karabakh and urged 189 million of its subscribers to call the White House and the US Congress in order to tell there about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and prevent Turkey from participating in this conflict.

“We need to engage international observers to investigate and call for international political and diplomatic action to prevent unnecessary escalation and tragedy,” – she wrote.

As you know, in July, when clashes broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Kardashian called on to stop the armed attacks of Azerbaijan on the border and to support Armenia. In particular, she stressed that American senators can help her home country by blocking the possibility of military assistance to Azerbaijan.

Let us remind you that on September 27 Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic introduced martial law and announced mobilization. This happened after the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense announced that the Armenian military forces fired at settlements on the contact line in Karabakh. It is clarified that there are civilians killed. In the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, they said that the city of Stepanakert was attacked. Residents were urged to take refuge in shelters and not go outside. Also on September 27, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the introduction of martial law in a number of cities and regions of the country. It is specified that the curfew will be introduced from Monday, September 28.

