Internet users have ridiculed American TV star Kim Kardashian in a tight outfit in new paparazzi photos. The corresponding photos and comments appeared on the website of the publication Daily Mail.

The 43-year-old celebrity was spotted walking around New York. The businesswoman appeared before the cameras in a tight sand-colored dress and nylon tights, worn over pointed-toe shoes. She also had a yellow fur bag on her shoulder.

The portal’s readers rated the businesswoman’s image with the following phrases: “Old hen”, “Isn’t it summer now? It’s too hot to dress like that!”, “She looks like a plastic doll”, “I’m certainly not a fashionista, but the combination of shoes with tights and several layers of shapewear is simply disgusting. Do normal people really dress like that?”, “She looks terrible in this dress”.

Earlier it was reported that Kim Kardashian in a revealing outfit came to dinner with the daughter of former US President Donald Trump Ivanka.