Reality star and top entrepreneur Kim Kardashian (42) has taken a huge hit with her fashion brand Skims. Thanks to new investments, this is now worth 4 billion dollars (more than 3.5 billion euros). The billionaire’s wealth will therefore increase by about $ 500 million in one fell swoop, Forbes calculates. Her garments, meanwhile, seem to come in handy in extreme situations.

#Kim #Kardashian #billion #richer #fell #swoop #fashion #brand #means #lot #customer