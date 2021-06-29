photosReality star Kim Kardashian (40) has chosen a remarkable outfit for her visit to the Vatican yesterday. Despite the strict dress code surrounding body-covering clothing, the American appeared at the Pope’s residence in a sexy, shoulderless dress with large cutouts. Once inside, she reportedly put on a jacket, reports TMZ .











Kim, accompanied by top model Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace (18), was given a tour of St. Peter’s Basilica and visited the Sistine Chapel.

Strict dress codes apply in both places and you can only enter if you are ‘appropriately dressed’, according to the official website. Sleeveless clothing is prohibited, as are low-cut tops, shorts and miniskirts. Long sleeves and pants are preferred.

Kim’s tight, lace dress, on the other hand, had virtually no sleeves and left both shoulders bare. However, photos show that she also had a black leather jacket with her, which she would have put on inside to comply with the rules. Kate Moss and her daughter looked a lot more subdued, with a floor-length dress, a jacket for Lila Grace and a black ensemble for her mother. Read on below the post.



Pope is dope

For Kim, it has remained with a tour; she has the Pope according to TMZ not met. She would probably have liked that, because in 2015 she tweeted that she wanted him ‘dope‘ finds.

While she no doubt meant that as a compliment, the tweet caused some controversy. A news site from Argentina, where Pope Francis comes from, interpreted ‘dope‘ namely as a synonym for ‘drugs’ and accused her of insulting.



Kim is said to be in Italy for business appointments, but also enjoys the local sights. Thanks to her regular makeup artist and hairstylist, who are also in the country, she looks groomed every day, for example when she went to the Colosseum:



