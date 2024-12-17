Not only as the daughter of a renowned lawyer like Robert Kardashian – after all, she was one of the members of OJ Simpson’s legal team – but also as a woman aware of a penal system that makes it difficult for convicts to reintegrate or admit possible failures of justiceKim Kardashian has been fighting for several years for some cases that she considers appropriate to bring to light.

Thanks to its enormous drawing power and its large number of followers, the influencer and businesswoman has many times shared arguments against the continued imprisonment of women Alice Marie Johnson, whom she already managed to free in 2020, or Dawn Jacksonwho has finally seen fulfilled his goal of getting out of prison thanks to media pressure exercised by the star of the realities 44 years old.

Kimberly precisely studied law to be able to help in cases like that of Jackson, a woman from New Jersey who had already served 25 years behind bars for stabbing man to death who, according to her version, had sexually abused her repeatedly.

As they have learned from the magazine People, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s decision to commute sentence of the woman has been closely linked to the pressure on networks that Kim Kardashian has exerted for Dawn’s release since she learned about the case in 2018, since the woman began to send her letters opening up about her life.

In Dawn Jackson’s version, she does not deny that she fatally stabbed her adoptive grandfather, Robert McBride, in 1999, but instead explains what primarily affects what happened next: as a woman without resources, she was granted a public defense attorney. who solved the case by explaining that had to plead guilty to his first degree murder charge if he did not want the death penalty to be imposed.

However, she tried to explain that her outburst had been the result of the continuous sexual abuse that this man had exerted on her since she was a child. Her testimony that she had been raped and sexually assaulted by her adoptive grandfather was never presented. in court.

The letters that Dawn sent to Kim not only ended up reaching her but also convinced the billionaire to get involved in her case, exposing its irregularities on her networks. Although it is not too much, Jackson will be released from prison five years early since she was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Even so, according to the governor’s public statement this past Monday, Jackson, who is currently 53 years old, will have to undergo probation supervision until March 23, 2029.

For now, Kim Kardashian has shared the news through her networks, but, let it be known, He still hasn’t been able to talk to Jacksonsomething he intends to do in the coming weeks. In addition, he expressed his feelings in an interview with the aforementioned media with the governor of New Jersey.

“We were all very excited, we couldn’t believe it. [Es increíble] Simply knowing that these people’s cases have been heard and that people believe in them the same way we do,” Kim said, adding that he felt “their pain through the letters” and that he understands “to the end the compassion she deserves after all.”