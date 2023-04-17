With videoSinger Katy Perry (38) gave Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter the night of her life on Saturday. During a concert in Las Vegas, the world star asked North to dance with her on stage. The girl, who had traveled to the gambling city by private jet and limousine with her mother, was willing. On one condition.



Kardashian, who calls herself Perry’s biggest fan, filmed the scene for her 353 million Instagram followers. In her Stories you can see how Katy mocks her daughter during the performance. It is undoubtedly agreed work, but that does not matter to North. ,,Is that North West?” Katy asks the audience. ,,Oh my gosh, North. I’ve seen all your TikTok videos.”

The 9-year-old North, the eldest daughter of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West, has become a household name on the video app in the past year. There she collected millions of views with her dances, sometimes thanks to handy collaborations with online stars such as rapper Ice Spice. ,,Isn’t she?” Katy continues. ,,Is she? Do you want to come on stage and dance?” See also Covid was the 7th most common cause of death in Brazil in 2022 Watch a TikTok video from North, read more below:

North and her friends immediately scream with joy. Once on stage, Katy explains why she asked North. ,,You are a very good dancer and I thought: what better way to prove that than by showing the world your cool moves?” North hesitates. ,,Can my friends join?” she asks. Katy likes that.

Private jet and limousine

Before Katy encourages North and her friends to do cartwheels to her song, among other things Swish Swish, she asks what North wants to be when she grows up. In the style of her mother – influencer, entrepreneur, reality star, billionaire and one of the most successful businesswomen in the world – she replies: “Anything.” After Kim is reportedly escorted to the front row to get a good look at everything, North and her friends go wild.

North West was with Kim Kardashian at Katy Perry in Las Vegas.



North and her friends lacked for nothing all day long. The company flew to Las Vegas with Kardashian’s private jet, or as Kim calls it: by ‘Kim Air’. Non-alcoholic cocktails named after Katy’s hits were served on board. It seems that the friends then also got into a limousine. See also In the middle

The non-alcoholic cocktails for North West and her friends.





