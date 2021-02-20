End clap for the couple “Kimye”. American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from her husband, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, a spokeswoman told Agence France Presse on Friday (February 19th) after weeks of speculation about a possible separation.

The couple have been married since May 2014 and have four children, of whom Kim Kardashian has requested shared custody, according to tabloid news site TMZ, a principle that Kanye West has assented to. In early January, NBC News reported that the two spouses were living apart and undergoing couples therapy sessions. Kanye West had settled in Wyoming, while Kim Kardashian still lived in the family residence in California.

This divorce, presented as an amicable procedure by TMZ, ends one of the most famous couples in the world. “Kimye”, as the couple were nicknamed, created a stir wherever he went, she was a reality TV entrepreneur and a renowned designer in both fashion and music.

According to several American media, citing sources close to the couple, the candidacy of Kanye West for the presidency of the United States, last year, will have been one of the triggers of this separation. The rapper, a support for Donald Trump for a time, had made inconsistent comments and published cryptic messages on Twitter suggesting that his wife was seeking to have him interned in psychiatry. Although not having collected, in the end, only 60,000 votes, he had mentioned a possible candidacy for the poll of 2024.

Kim’s fortune is now estimated by the magazine’s website Forbes to $ 780 million. She launched cosmetic lines, as well as a clothing brand, which were very successful. For his part, Kanye West is considered one of the most innovative artists in rap and has accumulated, over the years, 21 Grammy Awards, the rewards of the American music industry. According to Forbes, his fortune is estimated at 1.3 billion dollars.