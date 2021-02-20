On February 19, the TMZ portal announced that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper Kanye west, whom he married in May 2014.

The media cites a source close to the Kardashian clan who stated that the influencer requested joint legal and physical custody of her four children North West (2013), Saint West (2015), Chicago West (2018) and Psalm West (2019).

TMZ also claims that both parties respected the prenuptial agreement they signed and that Kim Kardashian’s attorney, Laura Wasser, has made progress in reaching a property settlement agreement.

According to its own source, E! News said the couple have been apart for several months: “It has gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They have seen each other for the sake of the children, but they have been living apart. Kim knows the marriage is over. He has known for a while ”.

One of the triggers in the breakdown of the marriage between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be the rapper’s political aspirations.

Added to this, it also deeply affected the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians her husband’s Twitter posts, in which he claimed that she considered aborting her first daughter, North. In addition to other messages against his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

After breaking the silence on one of Kanye West’s most critical episodes of bipolarity, Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram “[Él] a brilliant but complicated person, ”and asked for support and understanding for those with mental illness.