Kim Kardashian is said to have engaged her lawyers to prevent her ex-boyfriend Willie ‘Ray J’ Norwood from releasing a second sex tape from the time the two were together. The 41-year-old reality star has told her legal team ‘this must never happen again as long as I live’. This is reported by The Daily Mail.

Kardashian previously denied that there would be a second sex tape of the escapades she had with her then-boyfriend during her 22nd birthday in Cabo San Lucas. Now sources claim that there is indeed ‘new’ material and that Kim is in all states and fears that explicit images will leak out.

It is unclear whether the images Kim fears are part of the video that her ex-husband Kanye West would have bought back from Ray J. In January, West announced that the laptop, containing the intimate images, was at Ray J. as a gesture to his ex-wife and their children, to protect them. According to Kardashian, that video only contained ‘normal’ images from the plane, which did not show any sexual acts. See also Luxury in Russia: How dependent is fashion on the Russian market?

According to Kim’s lawyers, she wants to leave the ‘sex tape’ chapter far behind. ,,It has been almost 20 years, she now has four children and has moved on with her life. The fact that she still has to worry about whether her ex will eventually kick out of school again is lower than low. Let it rest and think of her children, who will also see everything one day.”